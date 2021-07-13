Armistice Capital LLC Sells 272,000 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Armistice Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 1.42% of Central Garden & Pet worth $41,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $1,890,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $1,926,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after buying an additional 28,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $235,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,549. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.