Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 709 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Mount Lucas Management LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 94,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 34,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 833,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,581,000 after buying an additional 119,792 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,771. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.79. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.70 and a one year high of $116.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.