Mount Lucas Management LP Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.2% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.34. The company had a trading volume of 49,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,599. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.42 and a fifty-two week high of $252.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.38. The company has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.