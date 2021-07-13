Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 53.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 366,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $14,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,228 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,323,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after buying an additional 265,275 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after buying an additional 224,729 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

EPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,117. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.11.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.