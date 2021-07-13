Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 78,280 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,280 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $26,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,029 shares of company stock valued at $32,684,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $69.76. The company had a trading volume of 50,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,402. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

