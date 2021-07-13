Omni Partners LLP Makes New $929,000 Investment in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $871,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $734,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RCHG remained flat at $$9.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. 52,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,704. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.83. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

