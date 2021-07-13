Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Cut by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $18,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,542 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,991,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Illumina by 808.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,774 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $486.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,734. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.97. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,267 shares of company stock worth $6,096,291. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

