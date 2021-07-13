2,622,377 Shares in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Bought by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,622,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,483,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.35% of Progenity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Progenity by 416.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Progenity by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Progenity alerts:

NASDAQ PROG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. 16,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,466. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85. Progenity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $176.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Progenity, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Progenity Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.