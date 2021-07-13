Armistice Capital LLC Trims Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Armistice Capital LLC lowered its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE BGS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.97. 18,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 23,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $785,722.80. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.