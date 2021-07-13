UBS Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 280 Price Target

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) received a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 256 ($3.34) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 222.31 ($2.90).

Shares of IAG traded down GBX 3.58 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 173.42 ($2.27). The company had a trading volume of 11,802,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,787,619. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 233.26 ($3.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 194.96. The stock has a market cap of £8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.36.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

