$91.19 Million in Sales Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will post sales of $91.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.19 million and the highest is $94.22 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $63.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $372.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $361.57 million to $386.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $403.54 million, with estimates ranging from $397.81 million to $412.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million.

LOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.58. 13,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,567. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after buying an additional 92,464 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

