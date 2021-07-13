VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. VOXX International had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 4.75%.

NASDAQ VOXX traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.91. 14,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,804. VOXX International has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $309.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

