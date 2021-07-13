Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Sets New 1-Year High at $509.59

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $509.59 and last traded at $508.86, with a volume of 7876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $505.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.57.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Intuit by 1,798.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Intuit by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,339,000 after buying an additional 61,441 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Intuit by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

