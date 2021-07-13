Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Down 3.9%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) shares traded down 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.20 and last traded at $83.20. 24,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,059,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.54.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.68.
In related news, Director Christopher Carvalho sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $3,756,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $93,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 642,677 shares of company stock valued at $61,039,003.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,186,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
