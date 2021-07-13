Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Down 3.9%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) shares traded down 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.20 and last traded at $83.20. 24,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,059,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.68.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Carvalho sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $3,756,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $93,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 642,677 shares of company stock valued at $61,039,003.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,186,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

