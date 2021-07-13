Monavale Price Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. In the last week, Monavale has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Monavale has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $104,981.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for about $398.83 or 0.01221097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.64 or 0.00406107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008929 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000604 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,265 coins and its circulating supply is 8,144 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

