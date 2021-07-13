Insider Buying: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Senior Officer Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Senior Officer Deborah Hall Lefevre acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$49.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$595,210.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$595,210.18.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$47.36. 1,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,549. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 1 year low of C$36.90 and a 1 year high of C$47.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$44.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

