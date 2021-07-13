PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada Sells 200,000 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $7,942,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,113. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $58.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PD. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,173,000 after buying an additional 1,097,600 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,193,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,377,000 after buying an additional 833,519 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,646,000 after buying an additional 790,479 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 31.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,215,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,362,000 after buying an additional 767,189 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,711,000 after purchasing an additional 45,483 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

