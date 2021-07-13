The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 538,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,200 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up 1.0% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $35,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,049,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,687,000 after purchasing an additional 75,696 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $3,212,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,499,306 shares of company stock worth $105,517,115 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.37. 163,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,928,253. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $128.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

