Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 424,286 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,041,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 424,286 shares during the period. Mimecast accounts for about 1.1% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 1.62% of Mimecast worth $41,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,348. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 123.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MIME. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 21,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,099,697.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,449,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 905,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500,688.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,639,592. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

