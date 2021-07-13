Auxier Asset Management Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 93,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 87.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 319.9% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Unilever stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.98. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.