Auxier Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $54,893,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 175,972.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after buying an additional 3,033,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,753,000 after purchasing an additional 925,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,799,000.

Gates Industrial stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.01. 2,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,950. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.84. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTES. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

