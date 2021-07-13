Auxier Asset Management Takes $249,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $7,046,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,202.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 92,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 85,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.79. 4,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,783. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.81.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

