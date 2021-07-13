ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Price Down 4.6%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.55. Approximately 5,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,695,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

CCXI has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.45.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at $118,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 1,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.