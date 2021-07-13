FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading Up 3%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)’s stock price was up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.56 and last traded at $45.56. Approximately 2,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,351,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIGS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. FIG Partners started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FIGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

