Lua Swap (LUA) Price Hits $0.0626

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Lua Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Swap has a market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00052880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.99 or 0.00883224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Lua Swap Profile

Lua Swap (LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars.

