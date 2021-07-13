FansTime Price Hits $0.0003 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, FansTime has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. FansTime has a total market cap of $751,351.12 and approximately $147,672.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00052880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.99 or 0.00883224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005434 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FTI is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

