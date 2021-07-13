Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UUUU. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.12. 71,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,407,413. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $719.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,041.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 36,475 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

