Titus Wealth Management Buys 134 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,416,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,483. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $59.83 and a 1-year high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.