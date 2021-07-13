Omni Partners LLP Invests $346,000 in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 34,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSAAU. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000.

SSAAU traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,209. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

