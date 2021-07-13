79,143 Shares in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) Bought by Omni Partners LLP

Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 79,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $1,221,000.

OTCMKTS:SDACU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. 10,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,915. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.11. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $11.45.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

