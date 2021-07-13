122,472 Shares in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) Acquired by Omni Partners LLP

Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 122,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

OTCMKTS ARKIU traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,800. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12.

