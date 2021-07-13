Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $864.48.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $828.36. The stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,075. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The firm has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $770.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

