Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $12.49 Million Holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP cut its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,577,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics were worth $12,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of AGLE traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,650. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

