Rock Springs Capital Management LP Purchases 201,919 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,919 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $20,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 61,621 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 75,088 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 108.3% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at $777,000.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

NASDAQ:KURA traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a current ratio of 24.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.