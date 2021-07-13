Rock Springs Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 503,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,613,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.49% of ESSA Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,516,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,007 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $8,337,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 469,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 79,041 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPIX traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,079. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

