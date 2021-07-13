Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,449,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,671,000. Stellantis accounts for approximately 2.2% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.22% of Stellantis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

STLA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.16. 36,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,697. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.81, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

