Health Catalyst, Inc. (NYSE:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton Sells 171,372 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NYSE:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 171,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $9,069,006.24.

Shares of HCAT traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.85. 5,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,120. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.