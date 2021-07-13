New Fortress Energy Inc. (NYSE:NFE) Major Shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc Sells 281,423 Shares

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NYSE:NFE) major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 281,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $11,591,813.37. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $10,417,866.03.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 55,973 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $2,266,346.77.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 226,570 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $9,253,118.80.

NFE stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,375. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

