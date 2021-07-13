Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Director Sells $12,010,511.46 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46.

Jonathan Burrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Jonathan Burrell sold 65,763 shares of Garmin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $9,189,063.99.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,873. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $149.90.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

