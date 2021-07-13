Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Shares Sold by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,579,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,699 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 6.77% of Spruce Biosciences worth $26,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPRB. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:SPRB traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.13 and a quick ratio of 22.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). As a group, equities analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Camilla V. Simpson sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $226,686.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $6,602,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,514,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,749,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 489,379 shares of company stock worth $6,834,293 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

SPRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.