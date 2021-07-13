Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.74

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 1953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

TRMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

