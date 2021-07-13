Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.97

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.97 and last traded at $70.70, with a volume of 5507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley cut Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. increased their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

