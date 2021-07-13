Walleye Trading LLC Purchases New Shares in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $613,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWETU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

