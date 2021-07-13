Omni Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 137,823 Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 137,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Slam during the 1st quarter worth $9,954,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Slam during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Slam during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Slam during the 1st quarter worth $1,488,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in Slam during the 1st quarter worth $198,000.

SLAMU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 13,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,635. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99. Slam Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

About Slam

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

