Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.0% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $14.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,553.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,300. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,390.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,545.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

