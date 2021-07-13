Analysts Expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NYSE:IART) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NYSE:IART) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.69. Integra LifeSciences posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Shares of NYSE IART traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $67.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,704. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40.

In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $84,226.66.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

