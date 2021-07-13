Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NYSE:IART) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NYSE:IART) to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $84,226.66.

NYSE:IART traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $67.63. 2,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,704. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

