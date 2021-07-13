Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vroom, Inc. (NYSE:VRM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vroom, Inc. (NYSE:VRM) to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vroom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.52). Vroom reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vroom will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vroom.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $472,111.92. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,007,374 shares of company stock valued at $87,712,354 in the last quarter.

Vroom stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,539. Vroom has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

