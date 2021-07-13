Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) vs. Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Head-To-Head Review

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Viking Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A Viking Energy Group -231.79% -4,896.40% -44.39%

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Viking Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 21.13 -$6.95 million ($0.94) -5.99 Viking Energy Group $40.27 million 0.93 -$61.99 million N/A N/A

Indonesia Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viking Energy Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Indonesia Energy and Viking Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Indonesia Energy currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.10%. Given Indonesia Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Volatility and Risk

Indonesia Energy has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Energy Group has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Indonesia Energy beats Viking Energy Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

