Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Raised to C$46.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stelco from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stelco in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Stelco in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.30.

Stelco stock remained flat at $$29.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. Stelco has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $31.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.81.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

